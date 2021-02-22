Trending Stories
Instagram Models

Holly Sonders Rocks A Too-Small Bikini Top And Purple Thigh-High Socks While Stretched Out In Bed

Instagram Models

'World's Hottest Nurse' Lauren Drain Flaunts Her Fit Physique In A Skimpy Coral Bikini

Instagram Models

Jessica Naz Flaunts Hot Bod In Green Satin Lingerie

Instagram Models

Sarah Houchens Rocks Yellow Thong That Drives Fans Wild

US Politics

Joe Biden Might Be Replaced With Kamala Harris 'Far Earlier' Than Expected, Writer Says

Basketball

NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Acquire Myles Turner For Kyle Kuzma And Three Other Players In Proposed Blockbuster

February 22, 2021
Holly Sonders Flaunts Nearly Bare Booty In Shimmering Mini Dress
Holly Sonders sits with knees spread while wearing a schoolgirl uniform and glasses.
Instagram | Holly Sonders
Instagram Models
Alexandra Lozovschi

Holly Sonders has been sharing some seriously sexy content on her ever-growing Instagram page, and today's share was no exception. The 33-year-old golf standout, television personality and social media siren showed serious skin in a shimmering mini dress that barely clung to her perky assets. 

The brunette bombshell posed out on a balcony for the thrilling snap. She excited fans by bending over the railing, turning her pert backside to the camera and teasing the absence of any underwear. Check out the eye-popping photo below. 

Scandalous Dress
Holly Sonders sits with legs spread open while wearing latex miniskirt and over-the-knee boots.
Instagram | Holly Sonders

Holly's jaw-dropping figure was on display in a liquid gold dress made out of glimmering chainmail. The backless number draped over her chest and tummy, going around her neck and leaving her toned shoulder and arm exposed. The raven-haired beauty was braless underneath the clingy garment, letting it all hang out as she leaned her elbow on the railing. 

The outfit was secured on the side with a pair of metal clips that looked like they were on the verge of becoming undone. A deep slit gashed along the flank, reaching her waist and revealing she wasn't wearing any panties. Scroll through to see Holly's scandalous dress. 

Booty On Show
Holly Sonders shows off thong-clad booty in strappy red lingerie and heels.
Instagram | Holly Sonders

The outrageously-short outfit left Holly's peachy buns almost in full view of the camera. It just reached the middle of her sculpted buttocks, fully baring her thighs. The high-slit design teased her chiseled tummy as the former Fox Sports host posed sideways with her legs apart. She raised one knee, flaunting her sexy pins, and looked over her shoulder with an enticing gaze.

The photo, which is embedded below, captured Holly from the knee up, showing all of her killer curves. A picturesque cityscape and aquarelle sky made the perfect backdrop for her beauty, providing contrast to her risqué look. 

Bling On Point
Holly Sonders opens her fur coat and flashes lingerie-clad body and massive pearls.
Instagram | Holly Sonders

Holly brought her A-game to the accessories department, as well. She added class and sophistication to the racy dress with sparkling drop-down earrings that were so long they reached her shoulder. The social media maven, who recently launched her own website that features exclusive content too NSFW for social media, rocked elegant curls that were swept to the side and tumbled over her chest. She finished off the hot look with a bold ruby-red lipstick, showing off her glam by slightly parting her lips in a sultry expression.  

Somewhere In Las Vegas
Holly Sonders walks the Vegas Strip in skintight red catsuit and platform heels.
Instagram | Holly Sonders

According to a tag in her post, the tantalizing snap was taken somewhere in Las Vegas, Nevada. Holly credited the shot to boudoir photographer Bagley Photo, who has collaborated with the model in the past

The internet vixen took to her caption to ask fans what was their favorite hangout in Vegas, and the answers did not disappoint.

"Patio of sw steak at the Wynn or highroller wheel," said one person.

"Hiking Red Rock at sunset," was another answer.

"Valley of Fire 40 mins North," indicated a third fan.

"Favorite spot is wherever you're [sic] at of course," a fourth fan tried to get an in with the model. 

Latest Headlines

‘The Pope’s Favorite’ Natalia Garibotto Smolders In Polka-Dot Bikini In New Bang Energy Video

February 22, 2021

NBA Rumors: Pistons Could Dump Blake Griffin To Heat For Three Veterans & Future Second-Rounder

February 22, 2021

Lauren Dascalo Flashes Bombshell Booty In Black Lace Thong

February 22, 2021

Chloe Bailey Feels Like A 'Bad Bih' In Beige Panties & Clear Skirt

February 22, 2021

Royal Insider Claims Prince William Finds Harry & Meghan 'Insulting & Disrespectful' To The Monarchy

February 22, 2021

Alexa Collins Gets Back To 'The Basics,' Goes Braless Under A Nude Bodysuit

February 22, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.