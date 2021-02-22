NBA Rumors: Pistons Could Dump Blake Griffin To Heat For Three Veterans & Future Second-Rounder

Proposed Deal Should Be A No-Brainer For Pistons

The Pistons should no longer think twice before proceeding with the suggested deal. As Buckley noted, the proposed scenario would enable them to get rid of Griffin and his massive salary without giving up a young player or a future draft asset.

"Detroit, meanwhile, would presumably pounce on just about any exchange that got Griffin out of town without putting money on the books or requiring the sacrifice of an asset," Buckley wrote. "Olynyk's contract is up at season's end, while Iguodala and Leonard both hold team options for next season. In other words, the Pistons could wipe the slate clean and, thanks to Ellington's three-point cannon, even add a minor asset in the move."