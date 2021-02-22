NBA Rumors: Pistons Could Dump Blake Griffin To Heat For Three Veterans & Future Second-Rounder

Since the 2020 offseason, rumors have been continuously swirling around veteran power forward Blake Griffin and his future with the Detroit Pistons. The Pistons might have insisted that they still considered Griffin as part of their long-term plans, but after they traded Derrick Rose to the New York Knicks, rumors spread that they are planning to move the injury-riddled superstar next. Finding a trade partner for Griffin wouldn't easy, but there are still teams that could be desperate enough to take a chance at the former All-Star before the 2021 trade deadline.