Pete Davidson Jokes About 'Old SNL' & Living With His Mom

Pete Davidson hit a slam-dunk during the most recent episode of Saturday Night Live. The actor and comedian scored high marks as he participated in an episode hosted by Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page.

Pete notably appeared as New York Governor Andrew Cuomo during the show's cold open, a rapper in a skit titled "Loco" and as the winner of a contest named "Mr. Chicken Legs."

Perhaps his most effective skit was when he did a schtick with "Weekend Update" host Colin Jost where he joked about living with his mom and how "old" the show was.