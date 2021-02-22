Trending Stories
February 22, 2021
Alexa Collins Gets Back To 'The Basics,' Goes Braless Under A Nude Bodysuit
Alexa Collins shows off major cleavage in a plunging black top.
Instagram | Alexa Collins
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Blond bombshell Alexa Collins tantalized her 1.2 million Instagram followers with her most recent post, a simple yet insanely sultry shot in which she flaunted her fit figure.

The photo was captured in Miami, Florida, as the geotag indicated, and Alexa posed in front of a wall with white horizontal slats that provided the perfect backdrop for her look. A window to her left offered a glimpse into a decorated space, with a tree and power lines visible in the reflection. 

She paired the post with a simple caption that suggested she was going back to "the basics" with the look.

Beach Babe
Alexa Collins looks beach ready in a bikini top and semi-sheer sarong.
Instagram | Alexa Collins

Her outfit was from the retailer PrettyLittleThing, a brand she has worn on her Instagram page many times before. She tagged the company's own Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself, in case her followers were interested in looking up any of the pieces.

Alexa flaunted her ample assets in what appeared to be a nude bodysuit. The piece had long sleeves, which fit slightly loose on her, with the fabric wrinkling over her upper arms. 

The garment had a low-cut neckline that revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and the fabric stretched over her ample assets and clung to her slim waist. She went braless underneath the bodysuit, adding a sultry element to the shot.

Back To Basics
Alexa Collins flaunts her curves in a nude bodysuit and bedazzled jeans.
Instagram | Alexa Collins

Alexa paired the bodysuit with some jeans in a lighter-wash denim. The waistband sat at a mid-rise silhouette, and the denim hugged her toned thighs without clinging too tightly.

Though the jeans themselves were fairly simple, they had some embellishments in the form of bedazzled gems that lined the pockets on both sides, arranged in a pattern that drew even more attention to her shapely hips.

Alexa's long blond locks were parted in the middle, and the silky tresses tumbled down her chest in soft curls. 

Red Hot For Valentine's Day
Alexa Collins sizzles in a red lingerie set while posing in bed.
Instagram | Alexa Collins

She kept the look very minimal, adding two rings as her only accessories, one on her thumb and the other on her middle finger.

One of her hands hung by her side while she hooked the other thumb into the belt loop of her jeans, posing in a casual yet sexy way. 

She kept her gaze focused on the camera, her glossy lips slightly parted. The ensemble accentuated her curvaceous figure without revealing too much, and the tempting photo had her followers racing to hit the like button. 

Bedazzled Bikini And Glowing Skin
Alexa Collins basks in the sunlight while wearing a bedazzled bikini.
Instagram | Alexa Collins

The post racked up over 11,000 likes within an hour of going live, as well as 128 comments from her eager audience.

"Wow. Anything but basic," one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji, loving the look.

"So gorgeous," another follower chimed in.

"You look beautiful," a third commented.

Whether she's wearing a skintight mini dress or body-baring bikini, Alexa loves to show off her figure for her followers. She frequently picks outfits that flaunt at least a bit of skin, whether it's her toned thighs or her buxom assets — and her followers certainly aren't complaining.

