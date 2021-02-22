The Queen Has Her Say

A statement released on Friday by Buckingham Palace confirmed that Harry and Meghan would not return to their roles as working senior members of the royal family.

These remarks come on the heels of the first anniversary of the couple's plans to step down from their positions. Their initial intent to take a break from their duties to the monarchy came with a year review from Queen Elizabeth, Harry's grandmother.

"Following conversations with The Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family, it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service," a palace statement said.

As part of stepping down, Meghan and Harry will no longer be able to keep their patronages.