A royal insider claims Prince William found Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's actions insulting and disrespectful to the monarchy.
The Sunday Times report claimed that sources close to the future King of England said he's "very upset by what has happened" and found Harry and Meghan's behavior "insulting and disrespectful."
"You don't answer the Queen back — it's just not done," claimed a source in response to the publication of a statement released by a representative of the former senior royals on February 19, in which they spoke out after distancing themselves from the royal family.