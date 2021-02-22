NBA Rumors: Andre Drummond Could Form Mavericks' 'Big Three' With Luka Doncic And Kristaps Porzingis

Two Second-Round Picks Are Better Than Nothing

The suggested offer may not be the package that the Cavaliers are hoping to receive when they made Drummond available on the trading block, but Buckley believes that acquiring two future second-round selections is still better than letting him walk away as a free agent.

"For Cleveland, though, Drummond lost any hope of being its center of the future once Jarrett Allen came aboard," Buckley wrote. "The Cavs have already shifted to life after Drummond, so anything they bring back at this point would help them come out ahead. The chance one or both of the second-round picks could hit on someone interesting should be enough for Cleveland to sign off on the swap."