NBA Rumors: Andre Drummond Could Form Mavericks' 'Big Three' With Luka Doncic And Kristaps Porzingis

Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond is one of the players who are frequently mentioned in various trade speculations. The Cavaliers might have expressed their desire to keep Drummond long-term earlier in the 2020-21 NBA season, but things have dramatically changed after they acquired a young and promising big man in Jarrett Allen. With Allen currently viewed as their center of the future, Cleveland is now actively shopping Drummond, hoping to find him a new home before the 2021 trade deadline. One of the potential suitors for Drummond is the Dallas Mavericks.