Fans Love Their Ice Queen

Chloe's post soon amassed over 400,000 likes, and her followers had plenty to say about it in the comments section. They compared her to Princess Elsa from the movie Frozen, and many messages mentioned ice in some way.

"Alexa, play So Icy' by miss Gucci Mane," wrote one admirer.

"You so icy ima glacier girl," another fan added.

"OKAY ELSA," a third comment read.

Chloe's fans clearly think she's wearing her "it" girl crown well, and it should come as no surprise that she has a sense of style to match her talent. After all, she can count Queen Bey as a mentor.

Unfortunately for those hoping to catch Chloe's eye with their IG compliments, she recently said that some of the best advice Beyonce has given her is to avoid reading comments, as reported by E! News.