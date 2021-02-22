Ken Jennings ended his six-week tenure as guest-host of Jeopardy! with a tribute to the late Alex Trebek. Jennings was named the show's Greatest of All Time after beating fellow champs Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer in a series of episodes, as reported by 6 ABC Action News.

Following his final episode on Friday, February 19th, Jennings thanked those who tuned in to watch him the past two months and gave Trebek a heartfelt mention.

"That's a wrap on my six weeks of Jeopardy! guest hosting," Jennings wrote on Twitter. "Thanks for watching, thanks for your patience with a tough learning curve... and, as always, thank you Alex."