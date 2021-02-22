Trending Stories
February 22, 2021
Elizabeth Hurley Flaunts Her Age-Defying Figure In A Tiny White Bikini At The Beach
Elizabeth Hurley stuns on the red carpet in a sequin-covered dress.
Gettyimages | Dimitrios Kambouris
Celebrities
Ava Bennet

British bombshell Elizabeth Hurley thrilled her 1.9 million Instagram followers with her most recent share. The steamy shot showed Elizabeth stretched out on a pristine sandy beach, flaunting her buxom figure in a tiny white bikini.

The sand beneath her clung to her knees and other portions of her body, but she appeared unbothered as she flashed a radiant smile at the camera. The waves lapped gently at the shore in the background, and the entire scene looked absolutely breathtaking. Elizabeth was quick to clarify in the caption that the photo had been captured last February.

Wild Beauty
Elizabeth Hurley glances seductively over her shoulders wearing an animal-print bikini.
Instagram | Elizabeth Hurley

The swimsuit she wore was from her own company, Elizabeth Hurley Beach. She tagged the brand's own Instagram page in the picture, in case her followers were interested in the two-piece.

The bikini top had triangular cups with thin straps that extended around her neck, tied in a way that accentuated her assets. The piece placed a serious amount of cleavage on display, and a bow detail nestled between her breasts drew more attention to her curvaceous figure. The top also left her toned stomach exposed. 

Beach Bombshell
Elizabeth Hurley stuns in a white bikini at the beach.
Instagram | Elizabeth Hurley

She paired the white bikini top with matching bottoms that had a simple yet sexy silhouette. The sides featured bow details on either hip, and the bottoms rode low, leaving plenty of her flat stomach on display. Her sculpted stems also looked incredible in the look, although Elizabeth had her legs bent so that only her toned thighs were visible in the shot, with her calves tucked underneath.

She rested both hands on the sand beneath her and focused her attention on the camera, looking absolutely stunning.

Gorgeous Goddess
Elizabeth Hurley shows off her curves in a one-piece green swimsuit with a plunging neckline.
Instagram | Elizabeth Hurley

Elizabeth's long brunette locks were styled in tousled waves with a slight side part, and the silky strands tumbled down her chest, arms and back, surrounding her upper body with a halo of rich chocolate tresses.

Though she was at the beach, she wasn't afraid to get glamorous with her beauty look. Though she kept her lip color simple, with a nude gloss that highlighted her radiant smile, she paired it with a sultry, smoky eye that drew attention to her piercing gaze. 

Hot Mama
Elizabeth Hurley flaunts her figure in a tiny red string bikini.
Instagram | Elizabeth Hurley

Elizabeth's followers couldn't get enough of the share, and the post racked up over 123,700 likes within 18 hours of going live, including a like from reality television star Lisa Rinna

"I couldn't imagine a more Beautiful woman in my dreams," one fan wrote, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

"Just gorgeous," another follower chimed in.

One fan couldn't seem to find the words to express how he felt about the photo, so instead opted to leave a long string of flame emoji in the comments section to convey how hot he thought the picture was.

