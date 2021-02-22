NBA Rumors: Hawks Could Get Victor Oladipo For Package Centered On John Collins, Per 'Bleacher Report'

With a 13-17 record, the Atlanta Hawks have shown some improvement over past seasons, thanks to the contributions of youthful standouts Trae Young and John Collins and veteran free-agent acquisitions such as Danilo Gallinari and Rajon Rondo. However, as Bleacher Report suggested on Monday morning, the team could stand to make another big move in order to go beyond the first round of this year's playoffs, including one that would hypothetically allow them to acquire Houston Rockets guard Victor Oladipo.