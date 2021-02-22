NBA Rumors: Hawks Could Get Victor Oladipo For Package Centered On John Collins, Per 'Bleacher Report'

The Hawks Might Need A 'Big External Lift'

As explained by the publication's Zach Buckley, the Hawks have long been making big moves in an attempt to fast-track their rebuilding process. Aside from the aforementioned signings, Atlanta also added guards Bogdan Bogdanovic and Kris Dunn in the 2020 free-agency period and made a big trade for center Clint Capela prior to that year's deadline.

Considering the rumors that the Rockets might be planning to move Oladipo before the upcoming March 25 trade deadline, Buckley suggested that acquiring him could be the "big external lift" the Hawks need to make a decent playoff run.