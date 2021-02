Former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood tantalized her 8.8 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a duo of steamy shots in which she posed at the sea shore.

The ensemble she wore was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, and Sara tagged the company in the first image, as well as in the caption. She also included the exact names of all the items she was wearing in the caption, in case her followers were interested in picking up any of the pieces.