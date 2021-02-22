Khloe Kardashian has sparked engagement rumors after posting a photograph where she sported a massive diamond ring.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star did not share if the bauble was a gift from former love Tristan Thompson in the caption of the snap, seen here.

Her bejeweled hand rested on her toned, bare backside. She wore a thong bikini bottom in the post.

The photograph sparked engagement rumors between the reality television star and her former love who share one daughter, True Thompson.