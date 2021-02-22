Trending Stories
Instagram Models

Holly Sonders Rocks A Too-Small Bikini Top And Purple Thigh-High Socks While Stretched Out In Bed

Instagram Models

'World's Hottest Nurse' Lauren Drain Flaunts Her Fit Physique In A Skimpy Coral Bikini

Instagram Models

Jessica Naz Flaunts Hot Bod In Green Satin Lingerie

Instagram Models

Sarah Houchens Rocks Yellow Thong That Drives Fans Wild

Instagram Models

Sarah Harris Shows Off Her Sweaty Chest In Black Bikini While Sitting With Legs Apart

Basketball

NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Acquire Myles Turner For Kyle Kuzma And Three Other Players In Proposed Blockbuster

February 22, 2021
Khloe Kardashian Wears Huge Diamond Ring, Rests Hands On Bare Bottom In New IG Post
Khloe Kardashian poses at an entertainment industry event.
Shutterstock | Eugene Powers
Celebrities
Lucille Barilla

Khloe Kardashian has sparked engagement rumors after posting a photograph where she sported a massive diamond ring. 

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star did not share if the bauble was a gift from former love Tristan Thompson in the caption of the snap, seen here

Her bejeweled hand rested on her toned, bare backside. She wore a thong bikini bottom in the post.

The photograph sparked engagement rumors between the reality television star and her former love who share one daughter, True Thompson.

Does The Sultry Snap Have A Double Meaning?
Giphy | E!

The snap was to promote a new item for her Good American clothing company. In the caption, Khloe said that new shoes were dropping on February 25th. She wore a stunning pair of light-colored boots in the photograph with a loose-fitting ankle. Sky-high heels finished off the look of the sassy footwear.

Khloe rested her left hand onto her lower back. Her nails were long and painted a baby pink hue. On the fourth finger of that hand was a massive oval-shaped diamond ring set in white gold. The bauble featured smaller diamonds set on either side of the center stone.

Fans Speculated Khloe Said 'Yes' To Her Former Love
Khloe Kardashian looks away from the camera in a posed photograph.
Wikimedia

Fans were stunned by the photograph. They had a difficult time deciding where to shift their focus — to Khloe's stunning body or the huge jewelry.

"I'm jaw dropped over two thingssssss," claimed one follower, alluding to Khloe's toned body and the diamond ring.

"I don’t know where to direct my focus," wrote a puzzled fan.

"That tiny waist tho plus the ice rink on your finger," penned a third Instagram user.

"How are you just gonna casually put this on my timeline? DAMN!" remarked a fourth fan who added a smiling face, fire, and peach emoji to their comment.

 

Does Khloe Want A Second Child?
Khloe Kardashian poses for photographers in New York City.
Shutterstock | Liam Goodner

Hello! Magazine reported that Khloe and Tristan spoke of expanding their family on a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The former couple felt it would be best for their daughter, True, to have a sibling.

Khloe previously revealed she had frozen her eggs in an episode of the reality series that aired in April of 2020, reported Entertainment Tonight.

Khloe said to Tristan she never imagined having only one child. She admitted she felt sad for her daughter during quarantine as she did not have anyone to play with during that time. The Kardashian cousins, who typically spend a lot of time with one another, remained at their homes during that difficult period.

 

So Is Khloe Engaged Or Not?
Khloe Kardashian wears a black dress at an industry event.
Shutterstock | Tinseltown

A source told Page Six that she’s always had that particular piece of jewelry and the ring was not a gift from Tristan.

The news outlet claimed the bauble was the same ring that the KUWTK star wore in December during a night out in Boston, Massachusetts.

Morgan Stewart from E! Entertainment got involved in the comments section in response to Khloe's photograph. 

She wrote, “My reply was to the question ‘are they?' My reply is “Yep they are”…Meaning yes the shoes are dropping on 2.25.”

Latest Headlines

Elizabeth Hurley Flaunts Her Age-Defying Figure In A Tiny White Bikini At The Beach

February 22, 2021

Laura Amy Rocks Booty-Baring Bikini & Teases Thigh Gap In Smoking-Hot Share

February 22, 2021

Sara Underwood Goes Braless Underneath A Revealing Brown Bodysuit At The Sea Shore

February 22, 2021

Nicole Thorne Brings The Heat In Black Lace Lingerie On Instagram

February 22, 2021

Tarsha Whitmore Flaunts Hot Bod In Scanty Bandeau Bikini

February 22, 2021

Nick Jonas Says 'SNL' Gig Is A 'Dream Come True'

February 22, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.