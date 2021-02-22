Trending Stories
February 22, 2021
Tarsha Whitmore Flaunts Hot Bod In Scanty Bandeau Bikini
Tarsha Whitmore raised her left arm over her head and took the selfie.
Instagram | Tarsha Whitmore
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

Tarsha Whitmore served a killer look on Monday, February 22, treating her 887,000 Instagram fans to a sizzling new post. The blond smokeshow shared a racy snapshot that captured her sporting a scanty bikini set that showed off her fabulous figure and glistening bronze tan.

Tarsha was snapped on a yacht in her barely there attire, enjoying the hot weather. The Aussie model isn't afraid to showcase her chiseled physique in skimpy outfits, and she often does it on her social media account, to the delight of her admirers.

She Looks Heavenly In White
Tarsha Whitmore wears a white monokini and skirt.
Instagram | Tarsha Whitmore

The babe rocked a teeny-tiny white bathing suit. The bandeau-style top looked similar to a tube top. It featured a rectangular fabric that was padded but cut so small that it struggled to cover her shapely breasts. The straight neckline dipped low on her bust, exposing an ample amount of her decolletage. The strapless design helped highlight her lean shoulders and slim arms.

Tarsha wore a matching bottom that was even more revealing than the top. It boasted high leg cuts that accentuated her toned thighs. The thong had a tiny piece of fabric that covered her modesty with thin strings that were tied on each side of her midsection. She sported a semi-sheer mesh cover-up as the swimwear was too scanty.

Beach Babe
Tarsha Whitmore rocks a tie-dye bikini at the beach.
Instagram | Tarsha Whitmore

In the photo, Tarsha was seen posing inside a yacht. She was in the area close to the sun deck, and behind her was an open glass sliding door that led to the saloon. The influencer stood with her hips popped to the side and placed her left leg forward and over the other leg. She placed her hands on her upper thighs as she stared into the camera. Her gaze appeared sultry and her lips were parted, showing a hint of her pearly whites.

Sweet Ride
Tarsha Whitmore wears a light brown mini dress and white sneakers while sitting on a car.
Instagram | Tarsha Whitmore

The indoor area of the powered vehicle mostly comprised the background of the shot. Tailored cream-colored seats and a round table, as well as carpeted floors, were visible in the picture.

The reflection on the glass doors showed buildings and the sky. According to the geotag, she spent the day somewhere on the Gold Coast, Australia.

While Tarsha stayed in the shaded area of the boat, her flawlessly tanned skin still appeared glowing and striking. Tan lines along her chest were also evident.

The Less Accessories, The Better
Tarsha Whitmore wears a white bandeau bikini inside a yacht.
Instagram | Tarsha Whitmore

Tarsha decided to wear a few accessories with her sexy beachwear. She wore a nameplate necklace and a couple of rings. She also sported a pair of sunglasses that had light lenses.

Tarsha shared that the photo was taken about a week ago. She also revealed that her bikini was from Callie Swim and tagged the brand in the caption.

As usual, this new addition proved to be a popular one. The update amassed more than 12,500 likes and 120 comments within just two hours of going live on the social media platform.

 

