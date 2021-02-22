'Most Beautiful Girl In The World' Thylane Blondeau Rocks Space Buns With Pantsless Look

Thylane Blondeau pulled off space buns and proved that it's easy looking great in green when you're one of the world's hottest young models. The 19-year-old French Instagram influencer was deemed "The Most Beautiful World" years ago, and she has continued to receive praise for her good looks while working in the fashion industry. As proven by her latest Instagram share, she's a pro at looking effortlessly stylish and never has to wear anything too over-the-top to turn heads. However, her lack of visible bottoms elevated her outfit from casual to sexy.