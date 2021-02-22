WWE News: Vince McMahon Doesn’t Care About Being ‘In Touch’ With Modern Wrestling, Former Superstar Says

For years, it has been claimed by many fans and pundits that WWE chairman Vince McMahon is out of touch when it comes to present-day trends in the professional wrestling industry. However, former superstar Chris Hero -- who competed in the NXT brand under the ring name Kassius Ohno -- recently sounded off on his former boss, offering a different perspective on the matter.

According to Hero, McMahon can't be considered "out of touch" because of how he deliberately disregards modern developments and fan sentiments.