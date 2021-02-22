Nick Jonas will be both the host and musical guest on the next episode of NBC's Saturday Night Live. His upcoming appearance was announced during the February 20th episode.

In an Instagram post shared here, Nick claimed the appearance was a "dream come true." Nick said, "Let's get it @nbcsnl!! See you February 27th!"

This is not the first time the 28-year-old has appeared on the long-running comedy sketch series. Nick first appeared with his brothers Kevin and Joe as musical guests in 2009. He appeared solo in 2016 and returned to the SNL stage in 2019 as part of The Jonas Brothers after the family band dropped their first album in six years.