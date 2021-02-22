NBA Rumors: Clippers Could Get Andre Drummond For Patrick Beverley, Marcus Morris & Draft Picks

The Clippers Might Need Some Extra Frontcourt Help

As noted on Sunday by NBA Analysis Network, the Clippers significantly revamped their lineup ahead of the 2020-21 campaign in hopes of making up for their surprising semifinal loss to the Denver Nuggets in last year's postseason.

While they re-signed Marcus Morris Sr. and Reggie Jackson and added Serge Ibaka and Nicolas Batum via free agency to complement superstar forwards Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers also seem to be missing the presence of last year's Sixth Man of the Year, Montrezl Harrell, who signed with the Lakers in the 2020 offseason.

"As a result, they have not been as sharp in their frontcourt as they have been over the years," the publication added.