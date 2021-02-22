NBA Rumors: Clippers Could Get Andre Drummond For Patrick Beverley, Marcus Morris & Draft Picks

At the moment, Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond remains inactive as the team continues to look for a suitable trade partner to acquire the two-time All-Star. The Toronto Raptors have been mentioned multiple times as a possible suitor, but there have been a number of other teams that could be in the running for the big man. These include the Los Angeles Clippers, who, with their 22-10 win-loss record, remain at third place in the Western Conference behind the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers.