The Jonas Brothers Reunion 'Effectively Over' After Nick Jonas Announces New Solo Single

In 2019, The Jonas Brothers gave fans the reunion they had been waiting for.

Their comeback single, "Sucker," was a global success and topped the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song earned the trio another Grammy nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and began the rollout of their fifth studio album, "Happiness Begins."

The Jonas Brothers promoted the LP with a huge world tour and it seemed the talented brothers were back for good.

However, it seems plans have changed and they have gone back to their solo ventures.

