Nicole Thorne Brings The Heat In Black Lace Lingerie On Instagram

Elegant & Seductive

Although the sexy design certainly played its part in arousing fans' interest, what made the look unforgetable was the inspired combination of elegance and seduction. The daring neckline was balanced out by the wide garter that provided a substantial amount of coverage to Nicole's flawless figure, while also sporting a classy floral print that teased a little skin.

Underneath the garter, Nicole rocked a minuscule lingerie bottom that showed off her hips and thighs. Its spaghetti side straps disappeared beneath the scalloped number, leaving her tummy exposed. It had a teeny triangular front that only covered the bare minimum, arresting attention with its semi-sheer lacy design.

The Instagram sensation coordinated her manicure with her attire and raven tresses. She showed off her chic short nails by grazing her décolletage with her fingertips. As she did so, she gave fans a good look at the opulent band ring on her finger, which added just the right amount of bling to the sophisticated yet racy ensemble. See the seductive lingerie below.