Lana Del Rey has graced the latest cover of MOJO magazine. In the interview, the 35-year-old singer admitted she wanted to quit music after she found out her idol, Amy Winehouse, had died, per Music News.

Lana's breakthrough came just over 10 years ago and she has so far released six studio albums. Next month, she is scheduled to release her latest LP, "Chemtrails over the Country Club."

