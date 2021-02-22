NBA Rumors: Buddy Hield & Glenn Robinson III Could Be Headed To Sixers For Green, Scott, Milton & Draft Pick

Despite currently owning the best record in the Eastern Conference, the Philadelphia 76ers are still expected to seek major roster upgrades before the 2021 trade deadline. With the emergence of the star-studded Brooklyn Nets in the 2020-21 NBA season, most believe that the Sixers need more star power around Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons in order to have a better chance of getting through the Eastern Conference and capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy this year. In the past few months they have already been linked to several big names who are rumored to be available on the market, including Buddy Hield of the Sacramento Kings.