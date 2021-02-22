Trending Stories
February 22, 2021
NBA Rumors: Buddy Hield & Glenn Robinson III Could Be Headed To Sixers For Green, Scott, Milton & Draft Pick
Buddy Hield making plays for the Kings
Gettyimages | Andy Lyons
Basketball
JB Baruelo

Despite currently owning the best record in the Eastern Conference, the Philadelphia 76ers are still expected to seek major roster upgrades before the 2021 trade deadline. With the emergence of the star-studded Brooklyn Nets in the 2020-21 NBA season, most believe that the Sixers need more star power around Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons in order to have a better chance of getting through the Eastern Conference and capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy this year. In the past few months they have already been linked to several big names who are rumored to be available on the market, including Buddy Hield of the Sacramento Kings.

Proposed Buddy Hield-To-Sixers Trade
Buddy Hield driving into the basket
Gettyimages | Pool

In a recent article, Michael Balko of NBA Analysis Network talked about a hypothetical trade idea that would have Hield playing in the City of Brotherly Love this season. In the proposed trade scenario, the Sixers would be sending a package that includes Danny Green, Shake Milton, Mike Scott, and a 2021 first-round pick to the Kings in exchange for Hield and Glenn Robinson III. If the trade becomes a reality, Balko believes that it would help both teams address weaknesses on their roster.

Why The Kings Would Make The Trade
Buddy Hield talking to Coach Luke Walton
Gettyimages | Ezra Shaw

For the Kings, the proposed scenario would make a lot of sense if it's true that Hield is no longer happy with the team. Instead of keeping a disgruntled star on their roster, the suggested trade would allow them to add two veteran mentors in Green and Scott, a talented prospect in Milton, and a future first-round selection that could help them speed up the rebuilding process.

"Getting some guys like Danny Green, Shake Milton, and Mike Scott to complement their first round draft pick in 2021 is certainly some solid pieces to add into the mix. Especially when considering it would clear the way for Tyrese Haliburton to be fully unleashed," Balko wrote. "Adding those guys to the mix give the Kings the perfect blend of youth to experience. Mike Scott and Danny Green have been around for quite some time while Shake Milton is emerging as an intriguing combo guard that could fill Haliburton’s current off-the-bench role."

Buddy Would Be An Ideal Fit Next To Embiid And Simmons
Buddy Hield participating in three-point contest
Gettyimages | Jonathan Daniel

Hield may not be on the same level as James Harden, Bradley Beal, and CJ McCollum, but he would still be an incredible addition to the Sixers. He could give them a very reliable third scoring option behind Embiid and Simmons, as well as a decent ball-handler, playmaker, and floor-spacer. This season, the 28-year-old shooting guard is averaging 15.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.0 assists while shooting 37.3 percent from the field and 36.1 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN. Sharing the floor with an elite three-point shooter who could excel with or without the ball in his hands would help the Sixers maximize the potential of Embiid and Simmons on the court.

Glenn Robinson III Would Improve Sixers' Wing Depth
Glenn Robinson III practice shooting
Gettyimages | Thearon W. Henderson

Robinson III isn't just included in the proposed deal for salary-matching purposes. He may not be able to provide the same impact as Hield, but he could also help the Sixers become a more competitive team in the Eastern Conference this year. Robinson III would give the Sixers another three-and-D wingman. Along with his ability to space the floor, he is also capable of guarding the opposing team's best player. Robinson III wouldn't have a hard time making himself comfortable in Philadelphia since he briefly played for them during the 2014-15 and 2019-20 seasons.

