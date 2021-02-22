NBA Rumors: Buddy Hield & Glenn Robinson III Could Be Headed To Sixers For Green, Scott, Milton & Draft Pick

Why The Kings Would Make The Trade

For the Kings, the proposed scenario would make a lot of sense if it's true that Hield is no longer happy with the team. Instead of keeping a disgruntled star on their roster, the suggested trade would allow them to add two veteran mentors in Green and Scott, a talented prospect in Milton, and a future first-round selection that could help them speed up the rebuilding process.

"Getting some guys like Danny Green, Shake Milton, and Mike Scott to complement their first round draft pick in 2021 is certainly some solid pieces to add into the mix. Especially when considering it would clear the way for Tyrese Haliburton to be fully unleashed," Balko wrote. "Adding those guys to the mix give the Kings the perfect blend of youth to experience. Mike Scott and Danny Green have been around for quite some time while Shake Milton is emerging as an intriguing combo guard that could fill Haliburton’s current off-the-bench role."