February 22, 2021
NBA Rumors: Brooklyn Nets Among Recommended Destinations For DeMarcus Cousins
DeMarcus Cousins of the Houston Rockets runs down the court.
Gettyimages | Carmen Mandato
Basketball
Lorenzo Tanos

On Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic tweeted that the Houston Rockets are considering releasing DeMarcus Cousins in the "coming days," with the team reportedly planning on a smaller and younger frontcourt led by Christian Wood. Since then, several rival teams have been suggested as potential landing spots for the veteran center. These include the Brooklyn Nets, who are led by the superstar trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden but are seen as a team that might need some help in the middle. 

The Nets Might Need Another Big Man To Come Off The Bench
Brooklyn Nets big men Jeff Green and DeAndre Jordan high-five each other.
Gettyimages | Sarah Stier

As explained on Sunday by NBA Analysis Network, the Nets are widely considered as favorites to make this year's Finals as they are among the league's best offensive teams. However, with the club giving up multiple players, including center Jarrett Allen, in the deal that sent Harden to Brooklyn, they have had to rely on Jeff Green and DeAndre Jordan for minutes in the middle.

According to the publication, the Nets should ideally sign Cousins if and when the Rockets waive him as he could give them a much-needed "big body" off the bench.

The Nets Could Give Cousins The Best Chance Of Winning A Title
DeMarcus Cousins of the Houston Rockets looks on during a game against the Dallas Mavericks.
Gettyimages | Ronald Martinez

As further noted by the outlet, the Nets -- and not the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers -- might be the best landing spot for Cousins if he's serious about winning a championship in the 2020-21 season. This, however, might require him to sign a veteran's minimum contract for the rest of the campaign.

"This team looks virtually impossible to stop when they are fully healthy and while he would be a bench player for them, Cousins would get plenty of playing time and make a difference for the Nets," NBA Analysis Network wrote.

Cousins Has Played A Key Role For The Rockets In 2020-21
Houston Rockets center DeMarcus Cousins is defended by Jaxson Hayes of the New Orleans Pelicans.
Gettyimages | Jonathan Bachman

Although he is currently averaging career-lows in most categories, Cousins has been a key contributor in Houston, one year after signing with the Lakers and missing the entire 2019-20 season due to an ACL injury.

As of this writing, the four-time All-Star is averaging 9.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in 20.2 minutes per game, with 11 starts in 25 games, according to his Basketball-Reference player page. He is, however, struggling with his shot as he has converted just 37.6 percent of his field-goal attempts so far.

Other Possible Destinations For Cousins
DeMarcus Cousins, then with the Golden State Warriors, posts up on Serge Ibaka, then with the Toronto Raptors.
Gettyimages | Thearon W. Henderson

Aside from the Nets, there were three other teams suggested by NBA Analysis Network as likely landing spots for Cousins in the event he is waived as rumored.

These clubs include the Toronto Raptors, who were also seen as a team in need of a quality backup center, the Portland Trail Blazers, who previously lost big men Jusuf Nurkic and Zach Collins to injury, and the Golden State Warriors, who Cousins played for during their last championship run in the 2018-19 season.

