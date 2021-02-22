NBA Rumors: Brooklyn Nets Among Recommended Destinations For DeMarcus Cousins

On Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic tweeted that the Houston Rockets are considering releasing DeMarcus Cousins in the "coming days," with the team reportedly planning on a smaller and younger frontcourt led by Christian Wood. Since then, several rival teams have been suggested as potential landing spots for the veteran center. These include the Brooklyn Nets, who are led by the superstar trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden but are seen as a team that might need some help in the middle.