NBA Rumors: Brooklyn Nets Among Recommended Destinations For DeMarcus Cousins

The Nets Might Need Another Big Man To Come Off The Bench

As explained on Sunday by NBA Analysis Network, the Nets are widely considered as favorites to make this year's Finals as they are among the league's best offensive teams. However, with the club giving up multiple players, including center Jarrett Allen, in the deal that sent Harden to Brooklyn, they have had to rely on Jeff Green and DeAndre Jordan for minutes in the middle.

According to the publication, the Nets should ideally sign Cousins if and when the Rockets waive him as he could give them a much-needed "big body" off the bench.