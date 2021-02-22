Trending Stories
February 22, 2021
NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Acquire Myles Turner For Kyle Kuzma And Three Other Players In Proposed Blockbuster
Myles Turner taking a shot
Gettyimages | Andy Lyons
Basketball
JB Baruelo

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the teams that are expected to be aggressive on the market before the 2021 trade deadline. With Anthony Davis set to be on the sideline for weeks due to injury, the Lakers are planning to go after quality players who would help LeBron James carry the team in the 2020-21 NBA season. In the past months, they have already been linked to several big names who are rumored to be available on the trading block. One of the most interesting targets for the Purple and Gold is Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers.

Myles Turner Leaving Pacers
Myles Turner dribbling the ball
Gettyimages | Pool

Since last season, rumors have been continuously swirling around Turner and his future with the Pacers. With the emergence of Domantas Sabonis, there's a growing belief around the league that Turner is already considered the odd man out in Indiana. The two big men may already be starting to show improved chemistry, but most people are still expecting them to move Turner if the right deal comes along. Once Turner becomes officially available on the trading block, the Lakers could come up with an interesting offer to acquire him before the 2021 trade deadline.

Myles Turner To Lakers
Myles Turner clapping his hands after getting a favorable call
Gettyimages | Andy Lyons

In a recent article, Greg Patuto of NBA Analysis Network came up with an interesting trade idea that would enable the Lakers to land Turner this season. In the proposed trade scenario, the Lakers would be sending a package that includes Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, Wesley Matthews, and Quinn Cook to the Pacers in exchange for Turner, Edmond Summer, and Jalen Lecque. If the deal would push through before the 2021 trade deadline, it would benefit both the Lakers and the Pacers.

Myles Turner's On-Court Impact For Lakers
Myles Turner attacking the basket while being guarded by Thon Maker
Gettyimages | Andy Lyons

Though it would cost them three essential members of their rotation, the proposed scenario would make a lot of sense for the Lakers. Turner would offer the Lakers a combination of youth, two-way versatility, and floor-spacing. His arrival in Los Angeles would bring significant improvement with their performance on both ends of the floor, giving them a very reliable scoring option under the basket, as well as a great rebounder, shot-blocker, and three-point shooter. This season, he's averaging 13.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.5 blocks, and 1.1 steals while shooting 49.8 percent from the field and 32.5 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN. Turner and Davis wouldn't have a hard time sharing the Lakers' frontcourt since both of them could play the power forward and center positions.

Trade Could Make Pacers More Competitive
Kyle Kuzma and Montrezl Harrell talking to each other
Gettyimages | John McCoy

The proposed trade deal would make a lot of sense for the Pacers, especially if they want to become a more competitive team in the Eastern Conference in the 2020-21 NBA season. It would allow them to build a better supporting cast around Sabonis and Malcolm Brogdon this year. By sending Turner to Los Angeles, they would be receiving a young and promising forward in Kuzma, a very reliable veteran backup center in Harrell, and a three-and-D wingman in Matthews. Kuzma may not be as good as Turner right now but if he continues to develop his game and becomes more consistent with his performance, he could form a formidable frontcourt duo with Sabonis in Indiana.

