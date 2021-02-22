NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Acquire Myles Turner For Kyle Kuzma And Three Other Players In Proposed Blockbuster

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the teams that are expected to be aggressive on the market before the 2021 trade deadline. With Anthony Davis set to be on the sideline for weeks due to injury, the Lakers are planning to go after quality players who would help LeBron James carry the team in the 2020-21 NBA season. In the past months, they have already been linked to several big names who are rumored to be available on the trading block. One of the most interesting targets for the Purple and Gold is Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers.