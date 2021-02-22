NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Acquire Myles Turner For Kyle Kuzma And Three Other Players In Proposed Blockbuster

Trade Could Make Pacers More Competitive

The proposed trade deal would make a lot of sense for the Pacers, especially if they want to become a more competitive team in the Eastern Conference in the 2020-21 NBA season. It would allow them to build a better supporting cast around Sabonis and Malcolm Brogdon this year. By sending Turner to Los Angeles, they would be receiving a young and promising forward in Kuzma, a very reliable veteran backup center in Harrell, and a three-and-D wingman in Matthews. Kuzma may not be as good as Turner right now but if he continues to develop his game and becomes more consistent with his performance, he could form a formidable frontcourt duo with Sabonis in Indiana.