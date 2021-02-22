Top Pentagon Officials 'Likely Knew' About Alleged Capitol Insurrection, Journalist Says

Journalist and former CBS News executive producer Zev Shalev claimed on Sunday that top Pentagon officials "likely knew" about the Capitol riot on January 6 that many have deemed an insurrection.

"The Secret Service knew, some of the U.S. Capitol police knew, and the Pentagon top brass likely knew," he tweeted.

"If it walks like a coup and talks like s coup - it may well have been an attempted coup."

Shalev's comment was a response to a CNN report that revealed additional claims pertaining to the events that took place on January 6.