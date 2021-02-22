Niece Waidhofer Flaunts Her Enhanced Booty And Bust In Semi-Sheer Lingerie

Niece Waidhofer wrapped her bombshell body in delicate lace for a tantalizing multi-angled mirror photo that had her 3.4 million Instagram followers singing her praises on Sunday evening. However, it wasn't just her alluring appearance that sparked a discussion in the comments section of her post. The Texas-based model used rhyme to acknowledge the cosmetic procedures that she has used to obtain her killer curves, and many of her fans reassured her that they don't mind her artificial enhancements at all.