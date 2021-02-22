Trending Stories
Instagram Models

Holly Sonders Rocks A Too-Small Bikini Top And Purple Thigh-High Socks While Stretched Out In Bed

TV

Shark Tank's 'Sticky Ties' Did Not Sell To Mark Cuban After All -- Here's What Happened After The Show

Instagram Models

'World's Hottest Nurse' Lauren Drain Flaunts Her Fit Physique In A Skimpy Coral Bikini

Instagram Models

Sarah Harris Shows Off Her Sweaty Chest In Black Bikini While Sitting With Legs Apart

Instagram Models

Sarah Houchens Rocks Yellow Thong That Drives Fans Wild

Instagram Models

Jessica Naz Flaunts Hot Bod In Green Satin Lingerie

February 22, 2021
Niece Waidhofer Flaunts Her Enhanced Booty And Bust In Semi-Sheer Lingerie
Niece Waidhofer poses in front of a mirror
Instagram | Niece Waidhofer
Instagram Models
Treva Bowdoin

Niece Waidhofer wrapped her bombshell body in delicate lace for a tantalizing multi-angled mirror photo that had her 3.4 million Instagram followers singing her praises on Sunday evening. However, it wasn't just her alluring appearance that sparked a discussion in the comments section of her post. The Texas-based model used rhyme to acknowledge the cosmetic procedures that she has used to obtain her killer curves, and many of her fans reassured her that they don't mind her artificial enhancements at all.   

See It From The Front And The Back
Niece Waidhofer wearing a gray sweater and white fur hat
Instagram | Niece Waidofer

Keep scrolling to see Niece putting it all on display in her racy lingerie. 

She is a pro at showing off her best angles, and she cleverly used a mirror to capture them all in her latest share. She stood in front of the reflective surface with the camera positioned behind her. This placed her voluptuous derriere in the foreground of the photo, while also providing a clear view of the front of her phenomenal figure in the mirror. She posed inside a room with an all-white interior, which made her black intimate apparel stand out.

Semi-Sheer And Strappy
Niece Waidhofer wearing a pink wig and cat ears
Instagram | Niece Waidhofer

Neice's lingerie set included a bustier. It was partially constructed out of rigid pieces of material, similar to the boning of a corset. Between these bands, there were panels of fine sheer mesh and delicate floral lace. The top of the garment was designed like a balconette bra with underwire and low cups that put her creamy cleavage on full display. Straps met in the middle of the bust, and they curved around the top of her chest before forming part of her shoulder straps.    

Niece Spoofs A Rap Song
Niece Waidhofer and her white Pomeranian
Instagram | Niece Waidhofer

Niece's bustier had attached garter bands, which were clipped to a pair of thigh-high stockings. She finished her look with a pair of tiny lace panties with strappy details. 

The lingerie set did an excellent job of displaying her every curve. She mentioned the origins of her assets by rewriting the lyrics to the Lil Wayne song "Mirror." 

"I see implants beneath the skin
I see that *ss they injected in
I see the scars that remain
I see you waist, Im lookin at the—

Bruno Mars: Mirror on the wall, here’s this hoe again."

Niece's Fans Shower Her With Love
Niece Waidhofer Wears silver bra and panties
Instagram | Niece Waidhofer

Niece has always been upfront about the work that she's had done, and she even jokes about it. In another recent Instagram post, she quipped that horizontal lines can still make a gal look slimmer if she's "had approximately $40,000 of surgical body contouring done."

The model's followers responded to her latest post by letting her know that they think she's amazing just the way she is.

"Implants or no, you’re gorgeous," wrote one fan.

If you can touch it, then it's real. I see perfection and a fellow Texan," another message read.

"So? If you've had surgery to make you feel happier that's your business," a third admirer added. "It doesn't invalidate you or make you fake."

Latest Headlines

NBA Rumors: Brooklyn Nets Among Recommended Destinations For DeMarcus Cousins

February 22, 2021

Bella Thorne Shows Dangerous Amount Of Skin In Cut-Off T-Shirt

February 22, 2021

NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Acquire Myles Turner For Kyle Kuzma And Three Other Players In Proposed Blockbuster

February 22, 2021

Mike Pence Skipping Important Conservative Event, Avoiding Run-In With Donald Trump

February 22, 2021

Top Pentagon Officials 'Likely Knew' About Alleged Capitol Insurrection, Journalist Says

February 22, 2021

Donald Trump Is Holding Revenge Meetings At Mar-A-Lago, Report Says

February 22, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.