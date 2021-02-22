Niece Waidhofer Flaunts Her Enhanced Booty And Bust In Semi-Sheer Lingerie

Niece's Fans Shower Her With Love

Niece has always been upfront about the work that she's had done, and she even jokes about it. In another recent Instagram post, she quipped that horizontal lines can still make a gal look slimmer if she's "had approximately $40,000 of surgical body contouring done."

The model's followers responded to her latest post by letting her know that they think she's amazing just the way she is.

"Implants or no, you’re gorgeous," wrote one fan.

If you can touch it, then it's real. I see perfection and a fellow Texan," another message read.

"So? If you've had surgery to make you feel happier that's your business," a third admirer added. "It doesn't invalidate you or make you fake."