Donald Trump Is Holding Revenge Meetings At Mar-A-Lago, Report Says

Donald Trump is allegedly using his time out of the White House to plot revenge at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

According to Vanity Fair, the real estate mogul is meeting with various figures who share his desire for vengeance against his enemies — including Republicans who have spurned his MAGA agenda.

Notably, Trump allegedly met with his impeachment defense attorney Pam Bondi as well as former campaign staffers Corey Lewandowski and Dave Bossie.

Per Vanity Fair, Trump is allegedly laying the groundwork for the upcoming midterms next year to ensure support for MAGA candidates.