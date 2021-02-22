Trending Stories
February 22, 2021
Donald Trump Is Holding Revenge Meetings At Mar-A-Lago, Report Says
Donald Trump stares off camera during a meeting.
Gettyimages | Pool
Donald Trump
Tyler MacDonald

Donald Trump is allegedly using his time out of the White House to plot revenge at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

According to Vanity Fair, the real estate mogul is meeting with various figures who share his desire for vengeance against his enemies — including Republicans who have spurned his MAGA agenda.

Notably, Trump allegedly met with his impeachment defense attorney Pam Bondi as well as former campaign staffers Corey Lewandowski and Dave Bossie.

Per Vanity Fair, Trump is allegedly laying the groundwork for the upcoming midterms next year to ensure support for MAGA candidates.

Trump Is Allegedly Planning To Focus His Attacks On Mitch McConnell & Joe Biden
Donald Trump speaks at a presidential podium.
Gettyimages | Pool

According to Vanity Fair, Trump has recently used his Save America leadership PAC to attack Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who allegedly plans to ignore the former president. Elsewhere, Trump is reportedly planning to attack President Joe Biden at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) scheduled this week.

"Trump reportedly plans to attack President Joe Biden's disastrous' immigration plan and will pledge to remain a central figure in the Republican party and its fight against Biden," the outlet claimed.

However, the publication noted that Trump's purported revenge plans could become hampered by his legal troubles.

Legal Troubles Await The Former President
Donald Trump walking and making a fist.
Gettyimages | Al Drago

In addition to the New York investigations honing in on Trump, the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6 could create legal obstacles for the real estate mogul. 

According to The New York Times, the Justice Department's investigation of the riot is growingly increasingly complex — there have been over 230 people charged in the probe thus far. Given that Trump lies at the center of the investigation due to accusations that he incited the insurrection, it could create significant legal trouble with the potential to undermine his plans.

Trump's Revenge Plans Go Back Months
Donald Trump stares upward off camera.
Gettyimages | Tasos Katopodis

Trump has been eyeing revenge schemes for months. Per The Inquisitr, post-election reporting suggested that the former U.S. leader was plotting revenge immediately after it became clear he would lose the election to Democrat Joe Biden.

In particular, the real estate mogul was reportedly planning to create a digital media company to compete with Fox News due to his belief that they betrayed his campaign. Notably, Trump allegedly began to focus on the scheme when the network decided to call Arizona for Biden — a call that would later be proven correct.

Trump Might Suffer From A 'Revenge Addiction'
Donald Trump walks by a Great Seal of the United States.
Gettyimages | Tasos Katopodis

Trump's penchant for retribution might have a deeply ingrained cause. Researcher and psychiatry lecturer James Kimmel Jr. previously argued that Trump suffers from a "revenge addiction" that has a similar effect on the brain as drug addiction.

In a Politico op-ed, Kimmel Jr. pointed to his research on the way grievance affects the human brain and said that it mirrors the effects of drugs. Notably, he claimed that brain imaging research revealed that "harboring a greivence" — including a perceived injustice or wrong, whether real or imagined — activates the same pathways in the brain as narcotics.

