Whitney Cummings Shows Off Booty After Splitting Pants During Standup Routine

Whitney Cummings gave her fans an additional reason to laugh during a standup routine in Los Angeles on Saturday Night. The comedian was left a bit exposed when her pants ripped during the comedy show, but she turned lemons into peachy lemonade by turning around and showing her live audience the aftermath of her major wardrobe malfunction. She further embraced the embarrassing mishap by sharing photos and videos of it on Instagram, where her followers applauded her booty's appearance. They also made plenty of cracks about it.