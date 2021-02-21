Whitney Cummings Shows Off Booty After Splitting Pants During Standup Routine

Whitney Brings Standup Back To Los Angeles

Keep scrolling to see a photo and video of Whitney's big trouser tear. The Good For You podcast host revealed that she was performing at a rare live comedy event when she pulled a Spongebob. Some members of her audience certainly gave her more than a passing glance when she ripped her pants, based on the way they clapped and cheered.

According to her geotag, Whitney was performing during one of Jam in the Van's Speakeasy Sessions in Los Angeles. The events are held outdoors at various locations, and attendees aren't told the addresses of the shows until after they purchase tickets.