Donald Trump Jr.'s 'Wall Of Guns' Rant Reignites Cocaine Rumors

Donald Trump Jr. released a clip to Twitter on Sunday in which he slammed teacher's unions in front of a "wall of guns," Raw Story reported.

The demeanour of the businessman sparked unsubstantiated accusations of cocaine use, which have been lobbed at him in the past.

"How much cocaine do you think @DonaldJTrumpJr does on a daily basis?" tweeted writer Ron Clements.

"The only subject he’s qualified to even talk about is cocaine and that’s why we have TikTok," tweeted podcaster Brandon Farmahini.

Raw Story also noted that the video was reminiscent of freshman congresswoman Lauren Boebert recent video in front of her guns.