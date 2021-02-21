Will Hurd Urges Fellow Republicans To Ditch Donald Trump

Former Republican Congressman Will Hurd said Sunday that the Republican Party should distance itself from former President Donald Trump.

Per Mediaite, speaking with Meet the Press host Chuck Todd, Hurd -- who represented the state of Texas in the U.S. Congress -- argued that Trump should not have a role in the Republican Party.

Under Trump, Hurd said, Republicans lost the White House, the Senate and the House of Representatives. As the former congressman noted, "the last person to do that was Herbert Hoover."

