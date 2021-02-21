A Saturday report from The New York Times claimed that former President Donald Trump has been discussing a potential 2024 presidential run behind closed doors.

"And Mr. Trump has signaled to several allies and advisers in recent days that he is focused on running for president again in 2024," the report read.

"Whether he actually does is an open question. But his presence could freeze the field for the next two years, preventing other candidates from developing operations and, more important, networks of donors to sustain their candidacies."