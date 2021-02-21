Trending Stories
Instagram Models

Jessica Naz Flaunts Hot Bod In Green Satin Lingerie

Instagram Models

Sarah Harris Shows Off Her Sweaty Chest In Black Bikini While Sitting With Legs Apart

Instagram Models

Holly Sonders Rocks A Too-Small Bikini Top And Purple Thigh-High Socks While Stretched Out In Bed

Instagram Models

German Model Deborah Tramitz Flaunts Her Booty In Cheeky Thong

Instagram Models

'World's Hottest Nurse' Lauren Drain Flaunts Her Fit Physique In A Skimpy Coral Bikini

Music

Janet Jackson Potentially Not Working With Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis For 'Black Diamond' Album

February 21, 2021
Most Trump Voters Falsely Believe Antifa Stormed Capitol, Poll Shows
Pro-Trump rioters storm the U.S. Capitol building.
Shutterstock | 290949705
Donald Trump
Damir Mujezinovic

On January 6, in a doomed effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, a group of former President Donald Trump's supporters violently stormed the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.

Dozens of rioters have already been arrested and prosecutors are said to be weighing sedition and conspiracy charges against many of them. Still, according to a new Suffolk University/USA Today poll released on Sunday, most Trump voters falsely believe Antifa carried out the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

Antifa Is To Blame, Say Trump Supporters
Trump supporters clash with police at the U.S. Capitol.
Shutterstock | 64736

In the poll, 58 percent of those who voted for Trump in the 2020 presidential election said that the Capitol riots were "mostly an Antifa-inspired attack that only involved a few Trump supporters."

28 percent described the January 6 riot as "a rally of Trump supporters, some of whom attacked the Capitol" and only four percent characterized the event as "an attempted coup inspired by President Trump."

"It looked horrendous, but how are we to know who was actually taking part? You could have somebody planted there from the left ... pretending to be a real Trump supporter," said one of the respondents.

No Evidence Antifa Stormed Capitol
Pro-Trump rioters inside the U.S. Capitol building.
Gettyimages | Win McNamee

There is no evidence whatsoever that members of Antifa -- a decentralized web of anti-fascist organizations -- had anything to do with the Capitol riots. In fact, law enforcement investigations suggest that the vast majority of those who participated in the riot were ardent Trump supporters.

As CNN reported, conservative pundits and Republican lawmakers have baselessly accused Antifa of organizing the attacks on the Capitol. Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, for instance, said on the House floor that left-wing activists posing as Trump supporters carried out the attack. 
 

Trump Did Not Incite An Insurrection, His Supporters Say
Former President Donald Trump waves to reporters.
Gettyimages | Al Drago

The vast majority of Trump voters in the poll said that Trump is not guilty of inciting an insurrection against the U.S. government and almost eight in 10 said that the mob would have stormed the building even if the former president hadn't urged them to "fight like hell" and prevent Democrat Joe Biden from assuming the presidency.

Last month, the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives impeached Trump for inciting an insurrection. However, the evenly-split Senate acquitted him, with most Republicans voting "not guilty."

Trump Voters Say He Should Run Again In 2024
Former President Donald Trump holds a rally.
Gettyimages | Win McNamee

Fifty nine percent of Trump voters in the poll said that the former president should run again in 2024 and 29 percent said he should not. If he ran, 76 percent would support him in the Republican Party primaries and 85 percent would vote for him in the 2024 general election, according to the survey.

Those close to Trump reportedly expect him to keep teasing a potential 2024 campaign, but believe he will not actually run or formally register as a presidential candidate.

Latest Headlines

'World's Hottest Nurse' Lauren Drain Flaunts Her Fit Physique In A Skimpy Coral Bikini

February 21, 2021

Julianne Hough Rocks A Yellow Swimsuit While Almost Falling Off A Cliff

February 21, 2021

Janet Jackson Potentially Not Working With Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis For 'Black Diamond' Album

February 21, 2021

NBA Rumors: Bulls Could Acquire Kristaps Porzingis For Markkanen, Carter, Porter & A Future 1st-Rounder

February 21, 2021

Jilissa Zoltko Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Black Lacy Lingerie

February 21, 2021

Isabella Buscemi Almost Spills Out Of Barely-There Bra Top, Says Her Bust Are ‘Dying To Pop Out’

February 21, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.