Most Trump Voters Falsely Believe Antifa Stormed Capitol, Poll Shows

On January 6, in a doomed effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, a group of former President Donald Trump's supporters violently stormed the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.
Dozens of rioters have already been arrested and prosecutors are said to be weighing sedition and conspiracy charges against many of them. Still, according to a new Suffolk University/USA Today poll released on Sunday, most Trump voters falsely believe Antifa carried out the January 6 attack on the Capitol.