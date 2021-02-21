Most Trump Voters Falsely Believe Antifa Stormed Capitol, Poll Shows

Antifa Is To Blame, Say Trump Supporters

In the poll, 58 percent of those who voted for Trump in the 2020 presidential election said that the Capitol riots were "mostly an Antifa-inspired attack that only involved a few Trump supporters."

28 percent described the January 6 riot as "a rally of Trump supporters, some of whom attacked the Capitol" and only four percent characterized the event as "an attempted coup inspired by President Trump."

"It looked horrendous, but how are we to know who was actually taking part? You could have somebody planted there from the left ... pretending to be a real Trump supporter," said one of the respondents.