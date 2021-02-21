Trending Stories
February 21, 2021
Joe Biden Had A 'Secret Legal Team' Stop Donald Trump From Stealing The Election, Report Says
Joe Biden speaks in front of an American flag.
Gettyimages | Chip Somodevilla
US Politics
Tyler MacDonald

A Saturday report from The New Yorker spotlights what Raw Story called a "secret legal team" comprised of former Solicitors General that helped Joe Biden ensure Donald Trump could not steal the 2020 election.

According to the report, former Solicitor General Seth Waxman began assembling the team after Trump said in March that the only way Biden could win was via fraud.

Notably, Waxman created a three-and-a-half-page list of "doomsday scenarios," including postponing the election due to the coronavirus pandemic and using ICE agents to intimidate minority voters in urban regions.

The Team Called Themselves The 'Three Amigos'
Joe Biden makse a fist in front of the American flag.
Gettyimages | Alex Wong

Waxman reached out to Walter Dellinger and Donald Verrilli — two other former Solicitors General — to help him in his mission. According to The New Yorker, the team referred to themselves by a unique name.

"By April, they had formed a small swat team to coördinate with the Biden campaign," the publication reported. 

"They called themselves the Three Amigos, but the campaign referred to them as SG3. Their goal: safeguarding the election."

Bob Bauer, a legal adviser to the Biden campaign, praised the trio and said that they did everything possible to prevent the "collapse" of the electoral system.

Each Member Headed Their Own Task Force
President Joe Biden signing executive orders.
Gettyimages | Chip Somodevilla

Among the "Three Amigos," each member was responsible for a separate task force to deal with the hundreds of lawyers necessary to ensure that Trump did not overturn the results of the 2020 election. 

In particular, Dellinger focused on everything that could go wrong after electors cast their ballots, while Verrilli gathered volunteer legal teams to look at possible executive actions Trump could take to disrupt America's voting system.

"Waxman handled everything else, including potentially rebellious state legislatures, which they considered the most likely threat. By May, he had twenty legal teams on it," The New Yorker noted.

The Only Thing The Team Did Not Predict Was The Capitol Riot
Protestors outside the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.
Gettyimages | Jon Cherry

Although the secret team came up with an exhaustive list of possible scenarios that could help Trump overturn the electoral results, the storming of the Capitol on January 6 was one scenario they did not predict.

“We watched in horror as it unfolded,” Waxman said.

“The lesson we learned, is that the state of our democracy is perilous—even more so than we thought. I am very, very worried."

However, the group did prepare for Trump to attempt to strong-arm Vice President Mike Pence to reject the certification of Biden's Electoral College Victory — despite legal experts claiming he did not have the authority to do so.

Biden Also Reportedly Had Help From A 'Secret Shadow Campaign'
Joe Biden speaks from a presidential podium.
Gettyimages | Alex Wong

Elsewhere, a report from TIME claimed that Biden also had help from a "secret shadow campaign." In the piece, journalist Molly Ball outlined a purported alliance between business leaders and left-wing activists allegedly designed to ensure that the integrity of the 2020 election was secured to help Biden defeat Trump.

As The Inquisitr reported, the article was divisive and drew varying reactions across the political spectrum. While conservatives believed it was an admission that the election was rigged, liberals suggested it was evidence that Trump tried to steal the election.

