Joe Biden Had A 'Secret Legal Team' Stop Donald Trump From Stealing The Election, Report Says

A Saturday report from The New Yorker spotlights what Raw Story called a "secret legal team" comprised of former Solicitors General that helped Joe Biden ensure Donald Trump could not steal the 2020 election.

According to the report, former Solicitor General Seth Waxman began assembling the team after Trump said in March that the only way Biden could win was via fraud.

Notably, Waxman created a three-and-a-half-page list of "doomsday scenarios," including postponing the election due to the coronavirus pandemic and using ICE agents to intimidate minority voters in urban regions.