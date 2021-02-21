Janet Jackson Potentially Not Working With Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis For 'Black Diamond' Album

Janet Jackson seems to be a hot topic at the moment.

For the past couple of years, the superstar's legacy has been celebrated on Super Bowl Sunday and this year was no different.

Her breakthrough album, "Control," turned 35-years-old that same week and managed to climb all the way back up to No. 1 on the U.S. iTunes chart.

The producers that helped Janet create the LP, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, both sat down with Yahoo Entertainment to discuss the making of the record.

Along with that, they revealed something fans weren't expecting...