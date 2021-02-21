NBA Rumors: Bulls Could Acquire Kristaps Porzingis For Markkanen, Carter, Porter & A Future 1st-Rounder

Bulls Should Bet On Kristaps Porzingis

With his injury history and lucrative contract, the Bulls would definitely think twice before giving up all those assets in exchange for the Latvian center. However, if he could stay healthy and manage to regain his All-Star form, Patuto believes that Porzingis would be a worthy gamble for Chicago.

"At 7-foot-3, Porzingis can shoot like a guard and defends well inside the paint," Patuto wrote. "He was originally brought to Dallas to form this duo with Luka Doncic but it could ultimately be the Bulls who benefit. Zach LaVine has taken his offensive game up a level in each of the years he has been in Chicago. This is something that could continue if Kristaps Porzingis came to take some pressure away. The Bulls have the assets to make a big-splash deal and it would not be a surprise to see them pull the trigger."