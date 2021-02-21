NBA Rumors: Bulls Could Acquire Kristaps Porzingis For Markkanen, Carter, Porter & A Future 1st-Rounder

The Chicago Bulls are one of the teams that need to make a major upgrade on their roster before the 2021 trade deadline. They may only be one win behind the Eastern Conference No. 8 seed New York Knicks, but they obviously need more star power around Zach LaVine in order to have a realistic chance of ending their playoff drought in the 2020-21 NBA season. In the past months, the Bulls have already been linked to several big names who are rumored to be available on the trading block, including Kristaps Porzingis of the Dallas Mavericks.