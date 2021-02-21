Julianne Hough Rocks A Yellow Swimsuit While Almost Falling Off A Cliff

Julianne Hough was in the midst of creating some breathtaking content that would have simply awed her online audience when she suffered a slip that turned her magical vacation moment into a teachable one. The former "Dancing with the Stars" pro and judge posted footage of her almost-disastrous leap from a cliff to her Instagram page on Saturday. In her caption, she included an explanation for how she avoided seriously injuring herself by quickly recovering from her dive's scary start. Keep scrolling to check it out.