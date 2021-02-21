Julianne Hough Rocks A Yellow Swimsuit While Almost Falling Off A Cliff

Incredible Form After A Rocky Start

Julianne shared two videos filmed from different perspectives. In the first, she carefully made her way to the high cliff where the waterfall cascaded down to the deep pool below. She used a tree to brace herself before straightening up and turning to look at someone behind her. A male voice could be heard asking her if she was ready, and she smiled brightly as she confirmed that she was.

Julianne raised her arms up in the air and leapt. As she propelled herself forward, her feet slid back on the rocks. However, she still managed to get far enough away from the rockface that she was not in danger of hitting it on her way down. She also showed off incredible form while executing a swan dive, save for her feet falling forward at the end of her descent.