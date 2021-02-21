Trending Stories
February 21, 2021
Jilissa Zoltko Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Black Lacy Lingerie
Jilissa Zoltko wears white lingerie and sits on the floor.
Instagram | Jilissa Zoltko
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

Instagram model Jilissa Zoltko enticed many of her 1.2 million followers with a flirty update. The post, published on Saturday, February 20, showed the blond beauty in a sexy black lace lingerie set that showed off her curvy physique and enviable assets.

Jilissa has teased her social media fans on several occasions the past week. Just a day ago, she uploaded a picture of herself rocking a plunging sporty set, and a day before that, she shared an attention-grabbing photo of herself in another scanty lingerie that flattered her body.

Always Picture-Ready
Jilissa Zoltko wears a pink bikini and kneels on the plush rug.
Instagram | Jilissa Zoltko

She shared two photos of the sexy lingerie, which saw the influencer posing in the same way.

In the first pic, Jilissa was seen sitting on the bed with her thighs closed. She placed her hands on the mattress while slightly leaning to one side. She tilted her head and stared at the lens.

The room she was in was flooded with plenty of natural light, which made her golden locks and flawlessly tanned skin appear glowing. The place had a bright interior, and the minimalist décor didn't distract attention from her bodacious curves.

That Beautiful Smile
Jilissa Zoltko wears a peach romper and white sneakers.
Instagram | Jilissa Zoltko

In the second snap, Jilissa was in a similar stance. Only this time, she gave her brightest smile to the camera.

Jilissa rocked a two-piece set from Lounge Underwear, which left very little to the imagination thanks to its soft, semi-sheer fabric and revealing design. The set consisted of a bra and extremely high-cut panties that did a great job of showcasing her curvy hips. Both pieces were adorned with intricate lace detailing. The brassiere had scalloped trim and a low-cut neckline, drawing even more attention to her perky breasts.

She Loves To Wear Scanty Outfits
Jilissa Zoltko wears a blue underwear set and poses on a round pouf.
Instagram | Jilissa Zoltko

Jilissa wore a thong that was also made of the same materials as the bra. The lighting in the pics helped cover her groin area. The waistline sat several inches below her navel, drawing attention to her flat tummy.

The babe had her blond hair styled in soft waves for the intimate photo op session. The hairstyle suited her nicely, as well as her daring look. Notably, the curls framed her beautiful face.

She sported minimal jewelry, including a gold bangle and a dainty chain necklace.

The Update Earns Praises From Fans
Jilissa Zoltko wears a black leather romper and heels.
Instagram | Jilissa Zoltko

Jilissa may have enhanced her facial features with makeup and had her nails painted with a nude-colored polish.

Instead of forming her thoughts into words in the caption, she merely dropped a love letter emoji.

In less than 24 hours of being published on her Instagram page, the new upload garnered more than 55,200 likes and 720 comments. A lot of her online audience wrote compliments about her body, and several others praised her beauty. Countless other fans struggled with what to write but still wanted to chime in. They opted to use emoji to express their feelings for the stunner.

