Trending Stories
Instagram Models

Jessica Naz Flaunts Hot Bod In Green Satin Lingerie

Instagram Models

Holly Sonders Rocks A Too-Small Bikini Top And Purple Thigh-High Socks While Stretched Out In Bed

Instagram Models

Sarah Harris Shows Off Her Sweaty Chest In Black Bikini While Sitting With Legs Apart

Instagram Models

German Model Deborah Tramitz Flaunts Her Booty In Cheeky Thong

Instagram Models

Lauren Alexis Flaunts Cuves In Marabou Fur-Trimmed Lingerie: 'Fortnite or Warzone?'

Instagram Models

Vicky Aisha Goes Topless & Bares Juicy Buns In Leather G-String

February 21, 2021
Isabella Buscemi Almost Spills Out Of Barely-There Bra Top, Says Her Bust Are ‘Dying To Pop Out’
Isabella Buscemi wears red two-piece in mirror selfie.
Instagram | Isabella Buscemi
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

Latina fitness model Isabella Buscemi delighted her 2.8 million Instagram followers with her most recent update on Saturday, February 20. The gorgeous blond influencer flaunted her fit physique in a series of snapshots in which she went for a night out, wearing a scandalous outfit that left little to the imagination.

Isabella has been known to flaunt her famous curves on the online world for her fans to gaze upon. She was never the shy type. In fact, she was always confident in every content, and that was one of the reasons why she gained fame. Check out her latest look below.

Always Ready For The Camera
Isabella Buscemi wears a black bikini with clear straps.
Instagram | Isabella Buscemi

As usual, Isabella was dressed to impress for her night out on the town in an all-black ensemble that did nothing but favors for her flawless figure. The outfit included a bra top that had no lining, showing a glimpse of her buxom breasts. Instead, it had narrow straps along the cups that covered her nipples.

The plunging neckline displayed her cleavage. Her sideboob was visible from the side view, especially when her voluptuous chest was bursting out of the cups. The top had a thick strap that hugged her midriff, drawing attention to her taut stomach.

A Body Of A Goddess
Isabella Buscemi dresses as Poison Ivy in a costume party.
Instagram | Isabella Buscemi

Isabella sported a pair of leather pants that boasted a snug fit. The fabric clung to her body like a glove. The figure-hugging bottoms had a waistline that sat just below her navel. Her belly button ring helped accentuate her chiseled abs. The lower part of the pants had short slits, showing a hint of her ankles. The backside emphasized her round booty.

The hottie completed her ensemble with a pair of heels that boosted her height. She also carried a black bag that complemented her attire.

Born For The Spotlight
Isabella Buscemi wears a black bodysuit and over-the-knee boots,
Instagram | Isabella Buscemi

Isabella was in a place that looked like a parking area of a building. In the first photo, she stood in between cars with her legs apart. She let her arms hang on the sides as she looked into the camera.

In the second snap, she stood sideways with one leg forward. She held the chains of her bag with her left hand as she faced the photographer and offered a fierce gaze. The last image showed the model in a different stance and area. She posed near her car and popped her hip to the side. Behind her, the car door was open, and it showed the red interior of the vehicle. 

A Busty Display
Isabella Buscemi wears a white hat, bikini, and fluffy winter boots.
Instagram | Isabella Buscemi

In the caption, Isabella mentioned her shapely breasts, indicating that her top was too tiny for her.

She wore her usual accessories, such as her favorite watch and engagement ring. Her highlighted blond hair was down and mostly straight with some wavy ends.

In just less than a day, the update has pulled in more than 65,400 likes and about 530 comments. The comments section was filled with various messages from her eager admirers. Most of them gave compliments, while others dropped a mix of emojis.

Latest Headlines

Natalia Garibotto Smolders In A Scandalous One-Piece: ‘Woke Up In Colorado’

February 21, 2021

Mitch McConnell 'Sold His Soul' To Donald Trump, Reporter Says

February 20, 2021

Holly Sonders Rocks A Too-Small Bikini Top And Purple Thigh-High Socks While Stretched Out In Bed

February 20, 2021

NBA Rumors: Clippers Could Acquire PJ Tucker For Lou Williams, 'Bleacher Report' Suggests

February 20, 2021

Donald Trump Is Gearing Up For 'War' On Republican Party, Report Claims

February 20, 2021

Vicky Aisha Goes Topless & Bares Juicy Buns In Leather G-String

February 20, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.