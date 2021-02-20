Trending Stories
February 20, 2021
Mitch McConnell 'Sold His Soul' To Donald Trump, Reporter Says
Gettyimages | Pool
US Politics
Tyler MacDonald

Raw Story reporter Tom Boggioni on Saturday accused Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of selling his soul to former President Donald Trump.

"Mitch McConnell sold his soul to Trump -- and now he's trying to bury him: report Tom Boggioni," the headline of his piece read.

In the piece, Boggioni pointed to a recent report from The New York Times that spotlighted the relationship between Trump and McConnell. The alliance began to collapse after the storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, which Trump has been blamed for sparking.

McConnell Previously Supported Trump
Mitch McConnell listens to former President Donald Trump speak.
Gettyimages | Pool

The piece underlined McConnell's previous support for Trump and alleged effort to use the former president as tool for his own political ambitions.

Notably, Karl Rove, a Republican strategist and former political adviser to President George W. Bush, claimed that Trump was only able to be successful in politics with McConnell's help.

Neverheless, McConnell slammed Trump on the Senate floor after he was acquitted in the second impeachment probe. More recently, McConnell revealed that he might not endorse candidates who support Trump in the 2022 midterm elections.

McConnell Might Have Created Trump's Path To The Presidency
Mitch McConnell walking while wearing a mask.
Gettyimages | Samuel Corum

According to The New York Times, McConnell might have paved the way for Trump's rise into the White House by preventing former President Barack Obama from appointing a new Supreme Court Justice following Justice Antonin Scalia's death in February 2016.

"The sudden political focus on the court provided a way for Mr. Trump to assure conservatives wary of his character flaws that he could be their champion," the publication wrote.

The outlet underlined that Trump and his legal team created a list of potential conservative Supreme Court nominees that he used to coax the right amid worries that a more liberal justice might replace Scalia.

McConnell Reportedly Plans To Ignore Trump
Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump speak to each other privately.
Gettyimages | Mario Tama

With their relationship in tatters, CNN claimed that McConnell plans to ignore Trump.

"Indeed, amid their fallout following the deadly US Capitol riot at the hands of Trump supporters, McConnell has made the calculation that he's done with the former President and is moving on, according to sources close to the GOP leader," the outlet reported.

Notably, one source suggested that McConnell is "moving on" and will not likely say Trump's name ever again.

Still, CNN noted that Trump does not appear set to drop his grudge anytime soon.

McConnell Has Been Accused Of Selling His Soul Before
Mitch McConnell stares off camera.
Gettyimages | Pool

It's not the first time that McConnell has faced accusations of selling his soul. As reported by Talking Points Memo, Republican state Sen. Chris McDaniel accused the politician of doing so after he announced his support for Sen. Thad Cochran amid his attacks on the Tea Party during Obama's administration.

According to McDaniel, McConnell's support for Cochran was evidence that he is willing to "sell" his soul for "a little extra power or a little extra money."

Elsewhere, McDaniel suggested that Cochran only won his primary due to support from African Americans and Democrats

