Holly Sonders Rocks A Too-Small Bikini Top And Purple Thigh-High Socks While Stretched Out In Bed

Holly Sonders wore a bikini in a bed for her her latest photoshoot, and she shared the tantalizing results with her 551,000 Instagram followers on February 20. The former Fox Sports host and Maxim model revealed that she was adjusting to weekends without football on the boob tube, and she flashed a generous amount of her busty chest while looking for something else to watch on her relaxing Saturday in. She asked her online audience what they were currently watching, but many of them seemed to have their eyes glued on her.