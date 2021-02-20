NBA Rumors: Clippers Could Acquire PJ Tucker For Lou Williams, 'Bleacher Report' Suggests

Williams' Role Has Decreased This Season

In a list of trade ideas designed to help teams “prevent” a second consecutive championship for the Lakers, Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey wrote on Saturday that Williams has seen his playing time decline substantially in 2020-21 under new head coach Tyronn Lue. According to Basketball-Reference, his scoring has likewise gone down from 18.2 points per game in 2019-20 to just 12.6 this season.

Although the three-time Sixth Man of the Year has recently gotten more opportunities to play due to injuries, Bailey pointed out that Williams only contributes on offense — an area where the Clippers don’t need much help at the moment.