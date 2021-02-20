NBA Rumors: Clippers Could Acquire PJ Tucker For Lou Williams, 'Bleacher Report' Suggests

Despite an impressive 22-9 record and the presence of superstars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, the Los Angeles Clippers are only ranked third in the Western Conference, where they sit behind the Utah Jazz and last year's NBA champions, the Los Angeles Lakers. As a new report suggests, the team could potentially improve their chances of defeating their crosstown rivals in a theoretical playoff matchup by trading reserve guard Lou Williams and a 2022 second-round pick to the Houston Rockets for fellow veteran P.J. Tucker.