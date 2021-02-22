President Joe Biden's actions in the White House are again fueling speculation that Vice President Kamala Harris will soon take his place.

In a Friday piece for The Daily Wire, writer Ian Haworth pointed to reports that Harris has been taking phone calls on behalf of Biden and suggested it could be a sign that she will assume power earlier than previously expected.

Politico previously reported that Biden privately suggested to aides he would step aside after one term. However, the Democrat has yet to publicly commit to doing so.