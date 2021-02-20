Donald Trump Is Gearing Up For 'War' On Republican Party, Report Claims

Since leaving the White House and being replaced by Democrat Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump has kept a relatively low profile, apparently relaxing at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.

That may soon change, according to a Saturday report from Politico, which alleged that Trump is gearing up for a war on the Republican Party.

Frustrated with the lack of support he has received from certain lawmakers and GOP officials, the former commander-in-chief is looking to play an active role in conservative politics, according to individuals familiar with his thinking.