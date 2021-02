Filmmaker Michael Moore didn't hold back after the death of conservative radio show host Rush Limbaugh. As reported by Breitbart, Moore used a recent episode of his podcast to take aim at the "racism" and"hate" that he claimed Limbaugh promoted on his platform.

“I don’t like to speak ill of the dead. I’m sure his family and his friends miss him, but we won’t,” he said.

“His show was a daily, daily place where people could go to become more stupid and more ignorant."