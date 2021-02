Patriots Officials And Players Allegedly Doubted Stidham

As quoted on Saturday by Sports Illustrated, Boston Sports Journal reporter Greg Bedard revealed on this week's edition of "The Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast" that Patriots players and officials alike were supposedly skeptical about Stidham's ability to lead his team to victory.

"I came to learn was more about how the other players viewed Stidham, more than anything else," Bedard explained. "And you could even see that when he got into the games and the way he conducted the huddle. For whatever reason – and I don’t know if it was the training camp injury or the offseason thing or what have you, or the way he just conducts himself – there’s not a lot of belief (in him) in that building."