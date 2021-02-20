Trending Stories
February 20, 2021
Vicky Aisha Goes Topless & Bares Juicy Buns In Leather G-String
Vicky Aisha takes a selfie against a red backdrop while wearing a black lace bra.
Instagram | Vicky Aisha
Instagram Models
Alexandra Lozovschi

Vicky Aisha's ample booty was on show on Instagram Saturday as she shared a sizzling pic in which she wore next-to-nothing. The tattooed beauty went topless and bared her buns in a teeny leather g-string, serving up a sexy show of her curvy figure.

The black number was a buckled design that provided almost no coverage to Vicky's voluptuous physique. Dark o-ring details drew even more attention to her generous posterior, which was left in full view of the camera in the barely-there undies. Check out her bombshell curves below. 

She Likes To Show Off Her Thick Buns
Vicky Aisha shows off booty in white netted thong lingerie while wearing a cowboy hat and boots.
Instagram | Vicky Aisha

Vicky often shares booty-centered pics on her timeline and seems to enjoy flaunting her thick buns. On this occasion, she did so by accentuating her curves with a cut-out garter belt that perfectly framed her exposed buttocks. The item clung to her midriff and bodacious hips, running down her legs and wrapping around her thighs. The swell of her backside in comparison to her slender waist created an alluring hourglass shape that was accentuated by the design of her lingerie. Scroll through to see the scandalous outfit. 

Vicky Goes Full Smokeshow 
Vicky Aisha poses sideways and gets down on her knees while wearing black latex lingerie and matching thigh highs and gloves.
Instagram | Vicky Aisha

The steamy photo, which can be viewed in the embed below, showed the stunner posing against a silky cream backdrop that offered no contest to her luscious curves. The gorgeous blonde parted her thighs and placed her hands atop her head in a seductive pose that highlighted all of her assets. Fans could even see a peek of her bare chest underneath her cascading locks, which spilled down her naked back reaching her waist.   

Vicky included a black-and-white version of the snap, taking to her caption to ask her followers which one they liked best. While some said she was "more beautiful in color," others had a different opinion.

"Black and white! Its [sic] classy, just like and as it should be," one person pointed out.

"I think that the definition in the tattoos and your hair actually stand [sic] out more [in] the black-and-white version… I’ll go with that," a second fan agreed.

Vicky Makes A Confession
Vicky Aisha poses seductively in a skimpy black lingerie set with cut-out detailing and sexy garter belt.
Instagram | Vicky Aisha

Vicky's long caption came with a few confessions that rendered her post all the more engaging. Even though she took pride in her long tresses, the 29-year-old revealed she hadn't seen the inside of a hair salon in months. Moreover, she hinted that she hadn't had the chance to take a decent bath in a while as the build of her dream home stretches on.  

While her Instagram bio clearly indicates the Aussie beauty is "living the country life," she was very candid about being without running water for a week. The model was able to see some humor in the situation, telling fans she was no stranger to "the ol bucket shower" having grown up at a farm.   

"I graduated to a watering can shower yesterday and honestly it felt so luxurious," Vicky joked. 

The model linked her secondary Instagram account, as well as her recently-founded Vicky IRL page where she shares no-makeup selfies, photos of her adorable pets, and the building progress of her house.  

The Busty Babe Loves To Pose In Racy Lingerie
Vicky Aisha poses in a see-through lace lingerie set and thigh-high stockings.
Instagram | Vicky Aisha

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the tattooed model has shown off her incredible curves on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in risqué ensembles. 

Earlier this week, she drove fans wild by uploading Valentine's Day-themed pictures in which she wore a black lace lingerie set with a flirty heart print. The see-through three-piece ensemble came with matching semi-sheer thigh highs that accentuated her sexy pins. Vicky nearly popped out of her bra as she sprawled out on a furry throw, and asked fans if they wanted to be her Valentine.  

