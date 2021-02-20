Donald Trump Might Have Known About 'Illegal Mercenary Operation,' Journalist Suggests

A Friday report from The New York Times spotlights Donald Trump ally and Blackwater founder Erik Prince's alleged violation of a Libya arms embargo by offering weapons, mercenaries, and drones to Libyan militia commander Khalifa Hifter, who wanted to overthrow the country's government.

As noted by journalist Herbert Buchsbaum, the piece raises questions about Trump's knowledge of the operation.

"Another question raised by the Erik Prince investigation: Did President Trump know of or greenlight the illegal mercenary operation to overthrow the Tripoli government?" he tweeted.