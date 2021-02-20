Devin Nunes Says Conservatives Need Alternative Social Media Platforms

In an interview with Newsmax on Friday evening, Republican Rep. Devin Nunes of California argued that conservatives need alternative social media platforms.

According to Nunes, Silicon Valley giants such as Twitter, Facebook and Google are biased against conservatives and systematically suppress conservative voices.

"We're going to have to get back on social media and stay off the Googles, the Fakebooks, and the Twitters," Nunes told host Greg Kelly.

"I just got my haircut today and everybody there was talking about the challenges with social media and the legacy media," the lawmaker added.