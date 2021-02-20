New Orleans Pelicans point guard Lonzo Ball has been the subject of multiple trade rumors and ideas since late last month, when it was first rumored that the team was entertaining inquiries about the former No. 2 overall pick, as cited by Bleacher Report. With Ball posting improved numbers in multiple statistical categories since those reports first circulated, it appears that at least one Miami Heat official is interested in acquiring the 23-year-old playmaker, possibly before the March 25 trade deadline.