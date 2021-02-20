The Heat Are In Need Of Some Backcourt Help

As cited by Heat Nation earlier this week, Heat insider Greg Sylvander took to Twitter to reply to a user who mentioned how Ball has improved his shooting percentages in recent weeks. He claimed that he knows one member of the team’s front office who has “expressed interest” in acquiring the Pelicans guard.

While it isn't clear who Miami might be offering in exchange for Ball if they trade for him, the publication noted that the team is in need of backcourt help, with veteran Goran Dragic currently sidelined with an injury.