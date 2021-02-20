Feud Between Donald Trump & Mitch McConnell Could Cost GOP In 2022 Midterms, Insiders Warn

The ongoing feud between former President Donald Trump and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell could cost the GOP in the 2020 midterm elections, according to some Republican operatives.

As The Hill reported on Saturday, some insiders fear that the GOP could descend into virtual civil war between Trump loyalists and moderate conservatives, who believe that the former president should stay out of the spotlight.

The Senate is split 50-50 between the two parties and Democrats have a small majority in the House of Representatives.