Trending Stories
Celebrities

Sabrina Carpenter Rocks White Panties And Hugs A Bear To Show Her Fans Some Love

Instagram Models

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

Instagram Models

Lauren Alexis Flaunts Cuves In Marabou Fur-Trimmed Lingerie: 'Fortnite or Warzone?'

Instagram Models

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

Instagram Models

Devon Windsor Shows Off Tight Body In Unusual Monokini

Instagram Models

Sarah Harris Shows Off Her Sweaty Chest In Black Bikini While Sitting With Legs Apart

February 20, 2021
Kindly Myers Sprawls Out In Bed In Lacy White Lingerie: 'Netflix And Chill?'
Kindly Myers touches her face seductively while wearing a white bra.
Instagram | Kindly Myers
Instagram Models
Alexandra Lozovschi

Kindly Myers got flirty on Instagram Saturday, and fans were absolutely there for it. The Playboy bombshell kicked off the weekend with a sultry photo in which she lounged in bed wearing seductive lingerie, taking to her caption to invite followers to a session of 'Netflix and chill.' 

Plenty of her online admirers jumped in on the action and soon inundated the model with comments, likes, and emoji.

"Yes, anyday [sic] with you," said one eager fan.

"Absolutely magnificently sexy gorgeous and extremely stunning," another user gushed over Kindly's alluring appearance.

Scroll through to see the tantalizing share.

Kindly Knows How To Entice
Kindly Myers throws her head back and raises her knee while wearing unzipped distresses jeans and a lacy white bra.
Instagram | Kindly Myers

The self-proclaimed "professional smokeshow" lived up to her title in today's post, spicing up fans' feed with a tempting cleavage-baring look. She rocked a racy cut-out bra made out of semi-sheer white lace, letting it all hang out in the flimsy number that had no underwire or other support elements. 

Kindly's buxom chest was barely contained by a set of triangle-shaped cups that exposed a significant amount of sideboob. Ornate straps ran along the sides of her breasts, connecting with the shoulder straps and creating a cage-style pattern that turned her busty assets into a focal point. 

On her lower side, the Tennessee native wore a matching lingerie bottom that flaunted her voluptuous figure. Similar to the top, the high-cut panties had flirty cutouts that flashed a bit of extra skin in addition to showing off her legs. Keep scrolling to see the daring look. 

A Sexy Pose And A Scorching Stare
Kindly Myers gives a close-up of her open thighs and smiles down at the camera while wearing a see-through black lace corset.
Instagram | Kindly Myers

Kindly showed off her insane body as she sprawled out on her back with her knee raised. She lifted one arm and placed her open palm on her head, oozing sexuality and nonchalance in the sultry pose. 

The photo, which is embedded below, captured the 35-year-old in profile, giving her audience an eyeful of her toned, tattooed midsection. Her hip was also on show in the snap, which cut off at the upper thigh, displaying only one of her curvy legs. 

The babe's torso was propped up against a set of pillows, allowing viewers to get a good look at her shapely bosom. Kindly further teased fans by tugging on her panties. She peered into the camera with an intense, inviting stare and showed off a coy smile.  

Kindly Rocks The Sexy-Casual Style
Kindly Myers opens her fuzzy blue hoodie to flash her matching lace lingerie.
Instagram | Kindly Myers

The blond beauty added a casual touch to the hot lingerie with a cropped denim jacket. The white-wash number flattered her attire, while also ensuring the focus stayed on her provocative undergarments. Kindly left the jacket open to show off her strappy bra, which was decorated with coquettish bows that drew attention to her cleavage.  

The hottie adorned  her décolletage with a dainty pendant necklace. Her chic accessories also included a sparkling stone-encrusted ring and a shiny navel piercing. She wore her hair slicked back, allowing her golden locks to spill over the pillow. Her sleeves were pulled up, giving followers a peek at her supple forearms. 

According to a tag in her post, the photo was taken in Nashville, Tennessee. Kindly appeared to be in the comfort of her own home. She reclined on white linen sheets and was positioned next to a sunlit window that let in plenty of natural light despite being covered with blinds.  

Fans Go Wild Over Her Hotness
Kindly Myers wears sexy black lace lingerie and poses in a door frame.
Instagram | Kindly Myers

The suggestive photo was a big hit with Kindly's 2.4 million followers on Instagram. In the span of eight hours, the upload amassed about 23,800 likes -- only 3,000 less than her most liked post of the week. The sizzling-hot look also brought fans to the comments section by the masses, as the bombshell received 509 messages from her avid admirers. Some took the opportunity to compliment her fit figure. Others appreciated the spirit of her post, quipping back in good fun.

"There are no words to describe the beauty of this photo," raved one Instagrammer, who went on to wax lyrical about Kindly's beauty.

"Wow you take my breath away where you been all my life very beautiful and gorgeous," chimed in another smitten fan.

Latest Headlines

NBA Rumors: Miami Heat Reportedly Interested In Acquiring Lonzo Ball

February 20, 2021

Sarah Houchens Rocks Yellow Thong That Drives Fans Wild

February 20, 2021

Feud Between Donald Trump & Mitch McConnell Could Cost GOP In 2022 Midterms, Insiders Warn

February 20, 2021

Sarah Harris Shows Off Her Sweaty Chest In Black Bikini While Sitting With Legs Apart

February 20, 2021

German Model Deborah Tramitz Flaunts Her Booty In Cheeky Thong

February 20, 2021

Laura Amy Reveals Flawless Figure In Skimpy String Bikini: ‘Quick Saturday Snap’

February 20, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.