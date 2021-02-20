Kindly Myers Sprawls Out In Bed In Lacy White Lingerie: 'Netflix And Chill?'

Kindly Myers got flirty on Instagram Saturday, and fans were absolutely there for it. The Playboy bombshell kicked off the weekend with a sultry photo in which she lounged in bed wearing seductive lingerie, taking to her caption to invite followers to a session of 'Netflix and chill.'

Plenty of her online admirers jumped in on the action and soon inundated the model with comments, likes, and emoji.

"Yes, anyday [sic] with you," said one eager fan.

"Absolutely magnificently sexy gorgeous and extremely stunning," another user gushed over Kindly's alluring appearance.

